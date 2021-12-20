SEBI inducts Aarati Krishnan as a member of MF advisory panel

Aarati Krishnan, Editorial Consultant with BusinessLine, has been inducted as a member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s Advisory Committee on Mutual Funds, according to a release by the stock market regulator posted on its website.

The committee, chaired by Usha Thorat, former Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India, advises SEBI on matters related to mutual fund regulation to ensure investor protection, development of the industry and disclosure requirements. It suggests measures required to be taken to render the legal framework for mutual funds transparent and simple for investors and constituents. The committee has 24 members comprising CEOs of leading mutual fund houses as well as representatives from academia, exchanges, consumer interest groups, fund trustees, rating agencies, distribution firms and media.

Aarati has been with BusinessLine since 1995, writing extensively on the mutual funds industry, markets and economy.