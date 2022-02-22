SEBI invites application for ED post

Securities and Exchange Board of India has invited application for the post of executive director. According to a notice on its web site, SEBI said the post will either be on deputation or contractual basis, for a period of three years.

Candidates who are not less than 40 years and not more than 55 years as on December 31, 2021, can apply. Officers of SEBI in the rank of Chief General Manager may also apply for position of Executive Director on contract basis, the notice added. The last date to apply for the post is March 11.