SEBI has launched the beta version of its settlement calculator to simplify and provide greater transparency in arriving at the indicative settlement amount as laid down in its 2018 settlement regulations. A settlement allows an alleged wrongdoer to settle a pending matter without admission or denial of guilt by paying charges.

The calculator will contain fields to identify violations and enables the applicants to select their past regulatory track record as well as the details of other ongoing proceedings as on date of filing the settlement application.

Guide video

A user-friendly guide video has been included in the settlement calculator for the ease of understanding the process of arriving at the indicative settlement amount.

The settlement amount (SA) will comprise of the indicative amount (IA) arrived at in terms of these guidelines and the factors provided in regulation 10 of the Settlement Regulations, wherever applicable. The IA shall be ₹3-7 lakh.

Considerations including insolvency, change of name or management or ownership will be considered in accordance with the guidelines issued by the board from time to time.

The IA shall be calculated per count of default, jointly or separately as per the facts and circumstances of the case, in accordance with these guidelines. The notice to show cause, including any supplementary notice to show cause issued by any authority in a pending proceeding may be the basis for calculating the IA.