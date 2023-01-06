SEBI, the regulator of capital market products, recently came out with a consultation paper that proposed a regulatory framework for index providers.

According to SEBI, a new trend — the growing dominance of Index Providers due to proliferation of passive investment schemes driving capital flows towards assets that constitute a particular market index — has emerged over the past few years, especially since 2015.

The index providers disclose the methodology of index construction on their websites and there is an element of transparency. “However, it is still possible to exercise discretion through changes in methodology resulting in exclusion or inclusion of a stock in the index or change in the weights of the constituent stocks. This has a significant impact on the return of the index funds.”

It can be implied that the role of stock selection being performed by the fund managers of index funds appears to have been delegated to the Index Providers to a certain degree, SEBI further said.

As SEBI said, currently, the benchmarks (based on which products are traded on the Indian stock exchange platforms) and indices, tracked by the fund managers, are owned and managed by entities which are generally either subsidiaries of stock exchanges or joint venture of exchange.

Key proposals

The SEBI consultation paper, drafted by a committee set up by the regulator for the purpose, suggested a 16-point agenda to address this critical issue, after consulting with various stakeholders.

The proposed regulation would be applicable to index providers (both domestic and foreign) if the users of the index or products based on index are located in India. Thus, the litmus test to decide whether the Index Provider is required to take registration from SEBI depends upon the usage of indices by Indian investors either for benchmarking purposes or for issuance of passive products or for trading of derivative products based on indices on the stock exchanges or any other product based on index, said SEBI.

However, if the users of index for benchmarking or issuance of passive products are located outside India, the regulation would not be applicable, it clarified.

Among the other proposals included are: The index provider should be a legal entity incorporated under Companies Act in the country of origin. Independent professionals (individual or group of persons) providing index/benchmark services shall be considered ineligible; a minimum net worth of ₹25 crore for index provider; a track record of a minimum of five years of index administration; document, and make available publicly, the methodology for index calculation; due diligence on data submitters; should be assessed by independent external auditors to evaluate adherence to International Organisation of Securities Commissions’ principles once in two years, etc.

Complex indices

With the emergence of ESG-based index, customised-index (also known as bespoke index), crypto/blockchain index etc, regulators across the globe are working hard to bring them under regulations as trillions of dollars are at stake.

In this context, SEBI’s proposals are praiseworthy. Fears that this will open a Pandora’s box, especially for global index providers such as MSCI, S&P DJI, FTSE Russell that offer non-Indian securities, on which several Indians are investing, are unfounded.

SEBI can also initiate a dialogue with index providers to adopt the best practices voluntarily and may give some incentives like concession on annual fees or on procedural issues.

