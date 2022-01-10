SEBI Mumbai office hit by Covid, limits staff to 10%

Working at Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has been badly hit by the third wave of Covid-19. The SEBI has declared that only 10 percent of its staff will have to come to the Mumbai office from Monday and the rest can work from home till further notice.

It has also put on hold recruitments and interviews at the office. While a precise number of people affected by Omicron by SEBI is not known, sources say there are many in every department. Nearly 900 people work in SEBI’s Mumbai office in various grades.

Even during the first two waves, SEBI had asked its employees to work from home. Stock Exchanges BSE and NSE too had switched to work from home. The exchanges are still calling only essential staff to offices daily.