Market regulator SEBI is considering incentivising mutual fund (MF) distributors for getting first-time investors to the industry, irrespective of whether they are from big or small cities.

The move comes after SEBI suspended the B30 (beyond top 30 cities) incentive after it found distributors misusing the same. In March, SEBI found some of the distributors from B30 cities splitting large investments in MF schemes into ₹2 lakh for earning extra incentive of 0.30 per cent.

Ananta Barua, whole-time director, SEBI, said there are proposals to incentivise distributors for bringing ‘new to MF’ investors without considering the location where they live.

SEBI is working on the process and a consultation paper will be issued soon, he added, reacting to a suggestion made at the industry event on Wednesday.

Beating benchmark

Barua also said that a working group of SEBI is considering a proposal to assign a higher TER (total expense ratio) if an MF scheme beats the benchmark consistently and a consultation paper is also on the works.

Despite investments in MF rising steadily for the last few years, with inflows through the Systematic Investment plan hitting a new high of ₹14,000 crore a month, most of the equity schemes have failed to beat their respective benchmark.

Investors have raised concern over the hefty fee charged by fund houses despite failing to beat the benchmark.

More collaborative

Stressing on the need for a robust risk management system, Barua drew an analogy with the burst of the SVB Bank in the US and said $40 billion pulled out from the bank was pumped into money market.

Manoj Kumar, Executive Director, SEBI, said the regulator needs to constantly fine-tune and become more collaborative in nature. Technology adoption and becoming data driven are the key focus areas being explored with each department of SEBI having a technology vertical. The work on new and improved B30 incentives framework is ongoing, he added.

“Indian financial industry is better placed in terms of best practices with SEBI working on building a more inclusive model,” he added.

A larger push from the State towards financial inclusion and retail participation in the markets is expected to drive demand for MF products.

