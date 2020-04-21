SEBI relaxes norms for fund raising from capital markets

In a bid to facilitate fund raising from capital markets in the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic SEBI has relaxed norms aimed at expanding the universe of listed entities that are eligible for raising funds through fast track rights issuances; reducing the time involved; and providing greater flexibility in fund raising apart from easing compliance requirements.

The eligibility requirement of average market capitalisation of public shareholding of Rs 250 crores has been reduced to Rs 100 crores.

The requirement related to period of listing of equity shares of the issuer for at least three years has been reduced to listing for eighteen months only.

To provide greater flexibility in fund raising, the threshold for minimum subscription requirements for a rights issue has been reduced from existing 90 per cent to 75 per cent of the offer size, subject to certain conditions.

To reduce the time involved in fund raising and ease compliance requirements, listed entities raising funds upto Rs 25 crores in a rights issue will not be required to file draft offer document. The existing threshold in this regard is Rs 10 crores.

These relaxations are applicable to right issues that open on or before March 31, 2021.

“Last year SEBI had amended regulations to significantly reduce the timeline for the completion of the Rights Issue from T+ 55 days to T+ 31 days as well as introduced the dematerialization and trading of rights entitlements. These measures would make the rights issue framework more effective and efficient,” SEBI said in a press statement.

Flexibility on Issue size

An issuer, whose offer document is pending receipt of SEBI observation, shall be permitted to increase or decrease the fresh issue size by up to 50 per cent of the estimated issue size (instead of the present limit of 20 per cent) without requiring to file fresh draft offer document with the Board. The relaxation shall be applicable for all offer documents pending receipt of SEBI observations upto December 31, 2020.

Considering the prevailing economic scenario and based on requests from various industry bodies, it has been decided to extend the validity of SEBI observations on all public issues/ rights issues by six months from the date of expiry for issuers whose observation has expired/ shall expire between March 01, 2020 and September 30, 2020.