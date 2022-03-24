AIFs merger: Approach us before moving NCLT says SEBI

Market regulator SEBI has directed alternative investment firms (AIFs) seeking change in control through scheme of arrangement to file an application with it before approaching NCLT.

On receipt of the application, SEBI will provide in-principle approval which will be valid for three months, SEBI said in a circular on Thursday.

To streamline the process of providing approval to the proposed change in control of the sponsor and manager of the AIF involving scheme of arrangement which needs the sanction of National Company Law Tribunal, an application shall be filed with SEBI prior to filing with the NCLT, said the circular.

Upon being satisfied with the compliance of the applicable regulatory requirements, SEBI will issue an in-principle approval. The validity of such in-principle approval will be for three months from the date of issuance, within which the relevant application shall be made to the NCLT, it said.

The provisions of the circular will come into effect from April 1, it added.