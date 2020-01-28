SEBI summons Aptech chairman Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in insider-trading probe

No man's land: Dalit women in Maharashtra take on patriarchy, casteist forces to claim cultivation rights
Mangaltai Kamble remembers the day, at least 18 years ago, when she decided to take control of the small patch ...
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has summoned billionaire investor and Aptech Ltd Chairman, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, in a case of alleged insider-trading in the shares of Aptech, an education firm owned by him and his family.
In 2005, Jhunjhunwala first picked up a 10 per cent stake in Aptech at ₹56 per share. He gradually raised his holding. Jhunjhunwala last raised his stake in the company by 0.19 per cent in February 2019.
According to a report in Livemint, SEBI is also investigating the role of other family members who hold shares in Aptech, including Jhunjhwala’s wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala and brother and Rajeshkumar Jhunjhunwala.
On September 7, 2016, shares of Aptech hit the upper circuit at ₹175.05 after the investor’s brother and wife bought 763,057 shares in the IT firm through block deals.
Insider-trading refers to the practice of making gains from trading in the shares of a company on the basis of unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI). This is a violation of rules.
Hence, SEBI has sent the summons under Section 11 C(5) of the SEBI Act that gives the regulator power to summon individuals for any probe.
A source quoted in Livemint, said the regulator is examining a time frame of February 2016 to September 2016 for irregular trades, which it suspects were done on the basis of insider information.
The total value of Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio is estimated to be around ₹18,000 crore.
Jhunjhunwala’s other top holdings include Titan, Crisil, and Lupin. He owns around 8.04 crore shares of Titan. He also holds 78.8 lakh shares of Lupin worth ₹645 crores. At the third position by the number of shares held, he owns 40 lakh shares of Crisil that stood at ₹762 crore. He also owns stocks of companies such as Federal Bank and Edelweiss Financial Services.
Mangaltai Kamble remembers the day, at least 18 years ago, when she decided to take control of the small patch ...
The majority of Dalit community members who have taken over grazing land grow jowar, bajra, soya, tur, cotton ...
It was almost ten years ago when Sherry Turkle warned that the world was headed for a place where humans would ...
Himachal Pradesh is innovating with community sanitary complexes across districts
Insuring you home will make you feel safe; it is safer still to understand the exclusions
Weak demand and excess supply in the market to affect prices; slowdown in auto industry, the largest consumer, ...
Continuing the downtrend, the rupee (INR) weakened on Monday against the dollar (USD). The domestic currency ...
But silver outlook remains unclear as it faces critical resistance
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
Pavan Sukhdev is co-winner of this year’s prestigious Tyler Prize — the ‘Nobel for environment’ — for ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...