SEBI tightens norms for proxy-advisory firms

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 03, 2020 Published on August 03, 2020

SEBI has asked proxy advisors firms to disclose the methodologies and processes followed in the development of their research and corresponding recommendations to their clients.

Proxy Advisors has also been told to share their report with clients and the company at the same time. "This sharing policy should be disclosed by proxy advisors on their website. Timeline to receive comments from the company may be defined by proxy advisors and all comments/clarifications received from the company, within the timeline, shall be included as an addendum to the report," SEBI said on Monday.

If the company has a different viewpoint on the recommendations stated in the report of the proxy advisors, then proxy advisors, after taking into account the said viewpoint, may either revise the recommendation in the addendum report or issue an addendum to the report with its remarks, as considered appropriate.

"Proxy Advisors shall disclose conflict of interest on every specific document where they are giving their advice. Further, the disclosures should especially address possible areas of potential conflict and the safeguards that have been put in place to mitigate possible conflicts of interest," SEBI said while issuing the guidelines.

SEBI
