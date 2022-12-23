Market regulator SEBI has initiated a study on the existing regulatory provisions applicable for fees and expenses in mutual fund schemes compared to the existing market practices. The study will endeavour to provide data as input for policy formulations.

As an ongoing exercise to continuously align regulatory provisions to reflect the market dynamics and their impact on investor interest, SEBI conducts various reviews in consultation with the stakeholders, it said in a press release.

SEBI said the policies, as always, would seek to balance the need for facilitating financial inclusion, encouraging new participants, leveraging economies of scale, encouraging adoption of technology, discouraging cross-subsidisation across schemes, closing arbitrage opportunities if any, and curbing malpractices, if any.

Based on the above study, if required, appropriate policy measures would be undertaken after following the established process of stakeholder consultation and public consultation, it added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit