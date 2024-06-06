Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued an administrative warning to ICICI Bank on the outreach undertaken by it regarding the delisting of equity shares of ICICI Securities(I-Sec). .

SEBI said it received several complaints from shareholders of I-Sec allegingthat they have received multiple calls I messages from the bank officials to vote in favour of the delisting scheme. The officials made repeated calls and insisted on voting.“...the outreach programme undertaken by your Bank was inappropriate. This has been viewed seriously.

“You are, therefore, warned to be careful in future and improve your compliance standards to avoid recurrence of such instances, failing which action may be initiated in accordance with the provisions of SEBI Act, 1992 and the Rules and Regulations framed thereunder,” SEBI warned the bank.

‘Examine complaints’

Further, since some of the bank officials have gone beyond the outreach programme, SEBI advised the bank to thoroughly examine the complaints received by it directly or through SCORES (SEBI Complaint Redressal System) portal for any violations of guidelines of the outreach programme by the officials and take action against them as it may deem fit.

“You are advised to place this communication (addressed to Bank MD & CEO Sandeep Bakhshi) and the actions taken by you, with respect to all complaints received from shareholders in this regard, before your Board of Directors at its next meeting and forward to SEBI, a brief on the discussions and the actions taken in the matter, within 10 days of the Board meeting,” SEBI said.

While the bank submitted that the outreach programme was undertaken merely to explain the scheme and for maximising shareholders’ participation, however, based on the examination of the investor complaints, it was observed that some of the bank officials went gone beyond the outreach programme by making repeated calls, asking for screenshots of voting etc., SEBI said.

Further, from one of the call recordings shared, it was observed that the shareholder of I-Sec was informed by bank officials that opting for the scheme would be beneficial, which was clearly beyond an outreach programme, it added. “As such it appears from the complaints that your bank officials went beyond the remit of the outreach programme,” the markets regulator said.

While the bank has submitted that itreached out to public shareholders of I-Sec to ensure that they have a balanced factual position that includes the perspective of the bank, SEBI observed that thebank, being a promoter/ interested party, providing its perspective on the proposed transaction to I-Sec shareholders cannot be said to be providing a balanced factual position. “There was a clear conflict of interest as your bank is the promoter with more than 74 per cent shareholding in I-Sec and an interested party in the transaction. “The heightened outreach programme on the last day of voting citing holidays/weekend appears inappropriate,” SEBI said.