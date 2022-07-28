SEBI’s new deadline for implementing norm on direct ETF transaction

SEBI has postponed the deadline for implementation of the norm prescribing execution of direct ETF transaction with AMC to November 1.

In order to enhance liquidity of ETFs traded on the stock exchange, SEBI in May prescribed that all transactions below ₹25 crore should be executed only on the exchange platform. The deadline for implementing it was July 1.

In an addendum issued on Thursday, SEBI said it had received feedback from stakeholders expressing certain challenges with respect to the implementation of this clause. Hence, it has been decided that the applicability of clause will be November 1, it added.