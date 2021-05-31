Sensex and Nifty 50 start session in the red

Tracking negative Asian markets, Sensex and Nifty 50 started the session in red. The Nikkei 225 slumped 1 per cent to 28,860 and Hang Seng index declined 0.3 per cent to 29,046 levels in today’s session. However, the domestic benchmark indices began to trend upwards after an initial decline. Sensex and Nifty 50 advanced 0.9 per cent and 0.88 per cent, respectively. The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is biased towards advances. On the other hand, the India VIX has fallen 3.7 per cent to 16.7 levels, implying decrease in volatility. Both Nifty mid and small-cap indices climbed 0.45 per cent each. Nifty auto, media and PSB sectoral indices are down between 0.3-0.6 per cent. Buying interest is seen in Nifty realty and metal indices that advanced 1.8 per cent and 1.2 per cent, respectively.

The June month Nifty futures contract began the session almost on flat note open at 15,458 against the previous close at 15,463 levels. After an initial decline the contract recorded an intraday low at 15,410 and bounced up. The contract continued to trend upwards, breaking a key resistance at 15,500 levels. The contract now faces resistance at 15,600. A strong rally above this level can take the contract higher to 15,630 and then 15,650 levels. Next resistance is at 15,680 levels. Immediate supports are at 15,550 and 15,500 levels. Traders can make use of intraday dips to buy the contract with a stop-loss at 15,540 levels.

Strategy: Buy in dips with a fixed stop-loss at 15,540 levels

Supports: 15,550 and 15,500

Resistances: 15,600 and 15,630