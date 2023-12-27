The record-breaking spree of bellwether Sensex continued on Wednesday as it breached the 72,000-mark for the first time with foreign investors joining the party on Dalal Street.

BSE Sensex clocked an all-time high of 72,120 levels and retained most of the gain despite profit-booking. It closed at 72,038 points with an increase of one per cent or 702 points, towards the end of the trading session.

The NSE Nifty 50 scaled to a fresh lifetime high of 21,673 levels after continuing its rally for the fourth consecutive session and ending up at the highest-ever closing of 21,655 points after gaining one per cent or 213 points.

Opening on a positive note, the Nifty extended upward movement in the first half but came under pressure amid profit booking. However, investors waiting on the wall for an investment opportunity used the occasion to make fresh purchases. Cash market volumes improved compared to the previous session but remained below the ₹1-lakh crore mark.

FPIs’ bull run

Foreign portfolio investors pumped in ₹538 crore in equity on Wednesday. FPIs have made a net investment of ₹57,313 crore so far this month in equities.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities, said the intra-day sell-off seen on Wednesday could prompt market participants to consider taking away some profits, but the upward momentum could continue in the near term.

Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst, Angel One, said the upcoming monthly expiry session holds significant importance from the calendar year-end point of view. Expect potential price settlements and increased volatility, and traders can view this as an opportunity to explore trending trading opportunities, he said.

Amid the sharp run-up in the market, the market-cap of UltraTech Cement crossed ₹3-lakh crore for the first time. With this, the cement maker was ranked 20 in terms of market capital and was also the leading Nifty 50 gainer of the day.

UltraTech Cement rose over 4 per cent to ₹10,453 with a market cap of ₹3.01-lakh crore on Wednesday.

The cement industry showed robust volume growth of 17 per cent year-on-year in the first half of this fiscal. The momentum is expected to persist in the second half, anticipating an 11 per cent increase in sales volumes from the first half and a 13 percent year-on-year surge, said Nomura.

Mandar Bhojane, Equity Research Analyst, Choice Broking, said with the exception of the oil, gas, and power sectors, all other sectoral indices ended in the green, with the auto, bank, and metal sectors up 1 per cent each.

The biggest gainers on the Nifty were Hindalco Industries, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Auto, JSW Steel, and Tata Motors, while the losers were ONGC, NTPC, Adani Enterprises, UPL, and Adani Ports.