In mid-day trading, Sensex and Nifty showed positive momentum, with the Sensex rising 463.44 points or 0.58% to 80,888.12. The Nifty also gained, up 143.80 points or 0.59% to 24,716.45.

Shrey Jain, Founder and CEO of SAS Online, commented on the market conditions, stating, “The Nifty index is currently stabilizing around its key Call levels of 24,500 and 24,600.” He added, “If it manages to stay above 24,600, it could trigger short covering and potentially drive the index up to around 24,800.”

The 24,600 Call strike has significant open interest of about 53 lakh shares, while the 24,500 Put strike shows notable activity with approximately 51 lakh shares. Jain noted, “Overall, market sentiment remains optimistic, making a ‘buy on dips’ strategy still a good approach.”

The Bank Nifty faced headwinds due to selling pressure on major private sector banks. Jain expects it to “remain within a broader range of 50,300 to 51,000.”

Among the 3,925 stocks traded, 2,220 advanced, 1,580 declined, and 125 remained unchanged. Notably, 259 stocks reached 52-week highs, while only 18 touched 52-week lows.

Top gainers at NSE as of 12:35 pm included IndusInd Bank (up 2.81%), SBI Life (2.78%), Shriram Finance (2.57%), Bajaj Finserv (2.47%), and HDFC Life (2.32%).

On the downside, ONGC led the losers, dropping 1.58%, followed by Bharti Airtel (-1.01%), Cipla (-0.88%), Tata Consumer (-0.87%), and Adani Enterprises (-0.77%).

The market showed resilience with 305 stocks hitting the upper circuit and 176 touching the lower circuit. As trading continues, investors remain watchful of key resistance levels and sector-specific movements.