Sensex closes 777 points higher, Nifty above 17,200 amid broad-based buying

Market rebounded sharply with benchmark indices closing over 1 per cent higher on Tuesday.

Market, recovering from previous losses, opened on a positive note after a recovery in global equities. Indices extended gains through the day and closed higher amid broad-based buying

The BSE Sensex closed at 57,356.61, up 776.72 points or 1.37 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 57,442.24 and a low of 56,904.51. The Nifty 50 closed at 17,200.80, up 246.85 points or 1.46 per cent, near the day’s high of 17,223.85. It recorded an intraday low of 17,064.45.

Breadth turns positive

The market remained positive with 1,952 stocks advancing on the BSE as against 1,444 that declined while 106 remained unchanged. Furthermore, nine stocks hit the upper circuit as compared to the one stock that was locked in the lower circuit. Besides, 154 stocks touched a 52-week high level and 24 touched a 52-week low.

The volatility index softened 9.73 per cent to close at 19.19.

According to S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities, benchmark indices gained today on expectations of record GST collections for April even as foreign institutional investor, or FII, ownership dropped to multi-year lows at 20 per cent.

“FIIs continue to be the second highest owners of financials in India after the GOI [government] despite the sector seeing the highest FII selling during the last one year. The broader markets witnessed buying interest in footwear stocks with half a dozen listed entities gaining share in both value-for-money as well as aspirational brands. Earnings expectations also buoyed stocks of state-run enterprises of Gujarat in today’s trade,” Ranganathan added.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd, said, “While markets are in an oversold position, the falling yields in US markets and sliding crude oil prices came as a major respite for investors who partially covered their short positions. However, other concerns like China’s coronavirus problems, likely interest rate hike woes in the US, and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will continue to be potential market spoilers.”

Adani Ports, Bajaj Auto, Powergrid, Hero Motocorp and Titan were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while ONGC, Apollo Hospitals, Axis Bank, Hindalco and Maruti were the top losers.

All in green

On the sectoral front, all indices closed in the green.

Nifty Realty closed 3.57 per cent higher. Nifty Auto was up nearly 3 per cent while Nifty PSU Bank was up over 2 per cent. Nifty FMCG, Nifty Consumer Durables and Nifty Oil & Gas were up nearly 2 per cent each. Nifty Metal and Nifty Pharma each closed over 1 per cent higher.

Broader indices

Broader indices also closed in the green.

Nifty Midcap 50 was up 1.85 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.84 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 1.62 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.76 per cent.