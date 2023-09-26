Benchmark Sensex closed lower by 78 points in a listless trade on Tuesday due to select profit-taking in IT and banking shares in line with weak Asian markets and continuous foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 78.22 points or 0.12 per cent to settle at 65,945.47 with 14 of its components closing lower and 16 advancing. During the day, it declined 158.06 points or 0.23 per cent to a low of 65,865.63.

The broader Nifty dipped 9.85 points or 0.05 per cent to end at 19,664.70.

Among Sensex shares, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finserv were the major laggards.

Nestle, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank and Tata Consultancy Services were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

European markets were trading on a mixed note. The US markets ended in positive territory on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.79 per cent to $92.55 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹2,333.03 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark had eked out a marginal gain of 14.54 points or 0.02 per cent to settle at 66,023.69 on Monday. The broader Nifty ended marginally up 0.30 points at 19,674.55.