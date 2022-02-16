Sensex down 145 points at closing, Nifty ends below 17,400 amid volatility 

Mumbai, Feb 16 The benchmark indices closed lower amid volatility on Wednesday. The market opened on a positive note amid positive global cues, but turned volatile post opening. The indices closed lower, dragged by metals and financials.

The BSE Sensex closed at 57,996.68, down 145.37 points or 0.25 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 58,569.22 and a low of 57,780.28. The Nifty 50 closed at 17,322.20, down 30.25 points or 0.17 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 17,490.60 and a low of 17,257.70.

Breadth remains positive

The market breadth remained positive with 2,028 stocks advancing on the BSE as against 1,325 that declined, while 100 remained unchanged. Further, 382 stocks hit the upper circuit, as compared to 240 stocks that were locked in the lower circuit. Besides, 116 stocks touched a 52-week high and 20 touched a 52-week low.

Divi’s Lab, ONGC, Adani Ports, IOC and HDFC Life were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, while State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, NTPC and Ultratech Cement were the top laggards.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, “Indian equities staged a rebound to recoup most of its losses in the mid-noon session on the back of a de-escalation of tensions along the Russia-Ukraine border.”

“However, falling western markets prompted a quick sell-off during closing hours. In yet another blow to global inflationary pressure, the UK’s inflation jumped to 5.5 per cent in January, recording a 30-year high, and putting pressure on the Bank of England for a further rate hike sooner than earlier anticipated,” added Nair.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd said, “The markets traded volatile for yet another session and ended marginally lower. After the initial fall, the benchmark tried to inch higher. However, profit-taking in the final hours pared all the gains and pushed the index closer to the day’s low.”

“The markets are currently dancing to global tunes and we don’t see this changing anytime soon. The US Fed meeting minutes and lingering tension over the Russia-Ukraine crisis will remain on the radar. Besides, the scheduled weekly expiry would add to the choppiness. We reiterate our cautious stance and suggest waiting for further clarity,” added Mishra.

Metals, financials under pressure

On the sectoral front, while metals, financials, IT and auto dragged, realty, pharma, consumer durables and oil & gas stocks gained.

Nifty PSU Bank recorded the highest losses and was down over 1 per cent at closing. Nifty Metal and Nifty Bank were each down 0.57 per cent. Nifty Private Bank was down 0.42 per cent, while Nifty Financial Services was down 0.23 per cent. Nifty IT was down 0.32 per cent, while Nifty Auto was down 0.37 per cent.

Meanwhile, Nifty Realty closed 1.13 per cent higher. The Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index were up 0.51 per cent and 0.29 per cent, respectively. Nifty Consumer Durables was up 0.81 per cent, while Nifty Oil & Gas was up 0.47 per cent.

Broader indices

In the broader market, the smallcaps managed to retain gains, while the midcaps dragged.

The Nifty Midcap 50 was was down 0.32 per cent at closing, while the Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.41 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 0.03 per cent, while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.42 per cent.

The volatility index softened 0.09 per cent to 20.59.