Sensex down 187 points intraday, Nifty below 15,800

Benchmark indices were trading lower during afternoon on Tuesday.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 52,660.03, down 186.67 points or 0.35 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 53,095.32 and a low of 52,459.48. The Nifty 50 was trading at 15,725.50, down 48.90 points or 0.31 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 15,858.00 and a low of 15,659.45.

NTPC, Adani Ports, Eicher Motor, Powergrid and Bharti Airtel were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Tech Mahindra, Reliance, HDFC Life, IndusInd Bank and Hindalco were the top losers.

Investors remained concerned about aggressive policy tightening by the Fed amid high inflation. Meanwhile, India’s Wholesale price-based inflation rose to a record high of 15.88 per cent in May on rising prices of food items and crude oil.

According to analysts, the market is likely to remain volatile ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s meeting outcome on Wednesday.

Metals, realty in focus

On the sectoral front while oil & gas, financials and FMCG dragged, metal and realty stocks gained.

Nifty Oil & Gas was down over 1 per cent. Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services were down 0.29 per cent and 0.49 per cent, respectively. Nifty PSU Bank was down 0.49 per cent, while Nifty Private Bank was down 0.27 per cent. Nifty FMCG was down 0.28 per cent.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal was up 0.71 per cent while Nifty Realty was up 0.80 per cent.

Broader market

Broader market also remained under pressure.

Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.17 per cent, while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 0.38 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.16 per cent, while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 0.07 per cent.

The volatility index softened 0.92 per cent to 22.16.