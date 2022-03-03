Sensex down 238 points intraday, Nifty below 16,600

Benchmark indices were trading in the red amid volatility during the afternoon on Thursday.

Market began on a positive note, tracking positive cues from the Asian markets despite escalating the Russia-Ukraine crisis. However, indices slipped into losses, trading lower during the afternoon, dragged by financials, auto and FMCG stocks.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 55,230.55, down 238.35 points or 0.43 per cent, near the day’s low of 55,218.98. It recorded an intraday high of 55,996.62. The Nifty 50 was trading at 16,533.95, down 72.00 points or 0.43 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 16,768.95 and a low of 16,524.05.

Coal India, Wipro, Powergrid, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Ultratech Cement, Asian Paints, HDFC Life, Dr Reddy and Shree Cement were the top laggards.

The volatility index softened 4.24 per cent to 27.99.

The Indian equities market isfacing headwinds from rising crude prices and inflation concerns in the near term, as per experts. Further,FII selling has been weighing on market sentiments.

IT, metals, oil & gas in focus

On the sectoral front, while financials, auto and FMCG dragged. IT, metals and oil & gas stocks gained.

Nifty IT was up over 1 per cent. Nifty Oil & Gas was up 0.88 per cent while Nifty Metal was up 0.68 per cent.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services were down 0.92 per cent and 0.72 pe recent, respectively. Nifty Private Bank and Nifty PSU Bank were down 0.71 per cent and 0.51 per cent, respectively. Nifty Auto was down 1.46 per cent. Nifty FMCG and Nifty Consumer Durables were trading 0.70 per cent and 1.14 per cent lower, respectively.

Midcaps under pressure, smallcaps retain gains

As for the broader market, midcaps faced pressure while smallcaps managed to retain gains.

Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.30 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.24 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 0.12 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.50 per cent.