Sensex down 257 pts intraday, Nifty below 17,200

Benchmark indices were trading lower during the afternoon on Thursday.

Market opened on a weak note, tracking weak global cues and extended losses in the first half. Indices were trading lower during the afternoon dragged by financials and auto, tracking losses in heavyweights such as the HDFC twins.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 57,427.72, down 257.1 points or 0.45 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 57,827.99 and a low of 57,138.51. The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,172.60, down 73.05 points or 0.42 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 17,291.75 and a low of 17,091.15.

Dr Reddy, Hindalco, Cipla, Coal India and Ultratech Cement were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, Titan, ICICI Bank and HDFC were the top laggards.

Investors remain concerned amid rising US bond yields and surging crude prices owing to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, “The market now lacks direction and is moving up or down on a daily basis responding to news regarding crude price, FPI flows and speculation on what the Fed might do in the coming policy meets.”

“Nifty is likely to move in the 17000 - 17500 range in the short run. A breakout above this range can happen if there is positive news from the war front which can bring crude prices sharply down. If crude prices remain elevated for a longer period it will impact India’s GDP growth and push inflation higher,” added Dr Vijayakumar.

Pharma, metals shine

On the sectoral front while pharma, metals, realty, IT and oil & gas gained. Financials, auto and consumer durables dragged.

Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index were up nearly 1.5 per cent each while Nifty Metal was trading over 1 per cent higher. Nifty Realty was up 0.66 per cent while Nifty IT was up 0.52 per cent Nifty Oil & Gas was up 0.32 per cent.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Financial Services were each down nearly 2 per cent. Nifty Consumer Durables was down over 1 per cent. Nfty Auto was down 0.41 per cent while Nifty PSU Bank was down 0.37 per cent.

Broader indices

Broader indices were in the green, outperforming the benchmarks.

Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.44 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.48 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.24 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.12 per cent.

The volatility index softened 0.53 per cent to 24.62.