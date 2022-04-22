Sensex down 345 points intraday, Nifty below 17,300

Benchmark indices were trading lower during the afternoon on Friday. The market opened on a negative note amid weak global cues after global equities tumbled following hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinting at a half-point rate hike possible next month in a bid to curb inflation. Indices extended losses and were trading lower during the afternoon, dragged by financials and pharma.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 57,566.63, down 345.05 points or 0.60 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 57,689.86 and a low of 57,244.83. The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,279.70, down 112.90 points or 0.65 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 17,315.30 and a low of 17,196.05.

Adani Ports, Maruti, M&M, HCL Tech and ITC were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Hindalco, HDFC Life, State Bank of India, Cipla and Axis Bank were the top losers. The volatility index rose 1.37 per cent to 18.10.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said, “This excessively volatile market without any clear direction is being influenced on a daily basis by two factors — one, external and two, internal. The external factor is the erratic movement in the mother market US. The internal factor influencing the market is the see-saw tussle between FIIs and DIIs. Both these external and internal factors are erratic now and that’s why the market is volatile without any direction.”

“Yesterday’s comment by the Fed chief that a 50 bp rate hike is possible in May and that ‘control of inflation has become absolutely essential’ has pushed the 10-year bond yield above 2.9 per cent and consequently impacted equity markets. But this impact, too, is likely to be temporary since the market has already discounted this known hawkishness of the Fed,” added Vijayakumar.

Sectoral indices

On the sectoral front, all indices except Nifty Auto and Nifty Media were in the red. Financials, pharma, metals and realty recorded higher losses. Nifty Auto was up 0.09 per cent. Meanwhile, Nifty Bank, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index were each down over 1 per cent. Nifty Financial Services ad Nifty Metal was down nearly 1 per cent. Nifty Realty was down 0.67 per cent.

Midcaps under pressure

In the broader market, midcaps faced pressure while small caps managed to retain gains. Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.22 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.44 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 0.07 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.26.