Sensex down 506 points intraday, Nifty below 17,200

Benchmark indices were trading nearly 1 per cent lower amid volatility during the afternoon on Monday. Market opened on a positive note, tracking positive global cues but soon turned volatile. Indices were trading lower during the afternoon, witnessing selling pressure across multiple counters.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 57,357.78, down 506.15 points or 0.87 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 58,127.95 and a low of 57,344.14. The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,141.10, down 145.95 points or 0.84 per cent, near the day’s low of 17,134.75. It recorded an intraday high of 17,353.35. The volatility index rose 8.10 per cent to 24.44.

Coal India, Hindalco, Maruti, ONGC and UPL were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Grasim, Britannia, Tata Consumer, SBI Life and State Bank of India were the top laggards. Investors remained cautious regarding the updates on the Russia-Ukraine geopolitical crisis. Markets are also monitoring a recent wave of Covid-19 infections in China.

Metals shine

On the sectoral front, financials, auto, FMCG, IT and realty stocks dragged while metals and pharma gained focus. Nifty Metal was trading over 2 per cent higher. Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index were up 0.68 per cent and 0.63 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty FMCG were each trading over 1 per cent lower. Nifty IT was down 0.75 per cent while Nifty Realty was down 0.60 per cent. Nifty Auto was down 0.56 per cent.

Midcaps under pressure

In the broader market, midcaps faced increased pressure. Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 0.49 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.27 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 0.42 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.41 per cent.