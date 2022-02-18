Sensex down 59 points at close; Nifty ends below 17,300 

Mumbai, Feb 18 Benchmark indices closed marginally lower amid volatility on Friday.

The market opened on a weak note, tracking global cues, as renewed fears of geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine impacted global markets. Volatility persisted through the day. The indices closed lower for a third consecutive day, dragged by auto, pharma and oil & gas stocks.

The BSE Sensex closed at 57,832.97, down 59.04 points or 0.10 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 58,175.35 and a low of 57,488.39. The Nifty 50 closed at 17,276.30, down 28.30 points or 0.16 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 17,380.80 and a low of 17,219.20.

Over 2,200 stocks decline

The market breadth turned in favour of the decliners, with 2,201 stocks declining on the BSE, as against 1,154 that advanced, while 116 remained unchanged. Further, 330 stocks hit the lower circuit as compared to 249 stocks that were locked in the upper circuit. Besides, 114 stocks touched a 52-week high and 40 touched a 52-week low.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, “Domestic equities struggled for firm direction in volatile trade on Friday as the market opened low taking cues from yesterday’s sell-off on Wall Street, following the release of FOMC meeting minutes.”

“Reports that the US Secretary of State agreed to meet the Russian foreign minister in order to ease tensions helped the domestic market wipe-off early losses, though a sell-off was seen in late hours. As current global cues are forcing global equities to remain unstable, the domestic market is also expected to continue its volatile trend in the coming days,” said Nair.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd said, “The markets started the week with a sharp correction. However, they rebounded and ended the week little changed. The Nifty 50 and Sensex 30 were down marginally.”

“Earnings have been largely stable and India’s medium story remains intact. However, headwinds have strengthened due to a rise in bond yields, an increase in oil prices, and geopolitical risk. The US 10-year yield crossed the 2 per cent mark this week and oil prices remained on the higher side. With Q3FY22 results season now behind us, the domestic markets will continue to focus on geopolitical events, central bank measures, bond yields, oil prices, inflation numbers, and global/ domestic macro data,” said Chouhan.

Coal India, SBI Life, Bajaj Auto, HDFC and L&T were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, while ONGC, Divi’s Lab, Cipla, Ultratech Cement and M&M were the top losers.

Pharma, oil & gas under pressure

On the sectoral front, a majority of indices closed in the red. Realty, oil and gas, pharma, auto and IT dragged, while financials, barring PSU banks, managed to retain gains.

Nifty Realty and Nifty Oil & Gas were down over 1 per cent each at closing. The Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Indices were down 0.87 per cent and 0.77 per cent, respectively. Nifty Auto was down 0.63 per cent, while Nifty IT was down 0.44 per cent.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank was up 0.18 per cent, while Nifty Financial Services was up 0.26 per cent.

Broader indices

The broader market faced increased pressure and the broader indices closed in the red.

Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.90 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 1.15 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap and the S&P BSE Smallcap were each down 0.80 per cent.

The volatility index rose 0.72 per cent to 22.17.