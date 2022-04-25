Sensex down 615 points intraday, Nifty below 17,000

Benchmark indices were trading over one per cent lower during the afternoon on Monday. The market witnessed a gap down opening amid weak global cues. Indices extended losses in the first half, witnessing across the board selling.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 56,581.80, down 615.35 points or 1.08 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 56,875.65 and a low of 56,412.14. The Nifty 50 was trading at 16,959.25, down 212.70 points or 1.24 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 17,054.30 and a low of 16,904.85. The volatility index rose 15.76 per cent to 21.25.

ICICI Bank, Maruti, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Auto were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while BPCl, Coal India, SBI Life, ONGC and Tata Steel were the top losers.

Global markets turned weak as the US markets suffered losses following increasing hawkish messages from the Fed as the US Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell, is not giving up on his stance of aggressive rate hikes this year. On the domestic front, analysts expect volatility to remain this week ahead of the scheduled expiry of April derivatives contracts.

Private Bank stocks in focus

On the sectoral front, all indices except Nifty Bank and Nifty Private Bank were trading in the red. Nifty Bank was up 0.09 per cent while Nifty Private Bank was up 0.12 per cent.

Meanwhile, Nifty Realty was down over 3 per cent. Nifty Metal and Nifty Oil & Gas were down over 2 per cent each. Nifty FMCG, Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index were each down nearly 2 per cent.

Broader market under pressure

Broader indices were trading in the red as broader market faced pressure. The Nifty Midcap 50 was down 2.15 per cent while the Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 1.82 per cert. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 1.75 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 1.51 per cent.