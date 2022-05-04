Sensex down 725 pts intraday, Nifty slips below 16,900

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is set to make a statement at 2 pm today

Benchmark stock market indices were trading over 1 per cent lower amid volatility during the afternoon on Wednesday. Tracking global cues, market started the day on a positive note. It, however, soon turned volatile amid broad-based selling.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 56,250.54, down 725.45 points or 1.27 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 57,184.21 and a low of 56,151.05. The Nifty 50 was trading at 16,847.85, down 221.25 points or 1.3 per cent, near the day’s low of 16,823.85. It recorded an intraday high of 17,132.85.

The volatility index rose 7.82 per cent to 21.87, signalling caution among investors.

According to analysts, market is likely to remain volatile ahead of the US Fed meeting outcome.

Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, “The Fed decision expected late tonight will be crucial in determining the trend of the markets globally. Markets already know and has discounted 50 bp rate hike and $95 billion worth balance sheet reduction. Therefore, market trend after the Fed announcement will be influenced by the Fed’s guidance on inflation, future rate hikes and further balance sheet reduction.”

“There is a clear trend of growth momentum in the Indian economy and surging exports (up 24 per cent in April) is aiding this momentum. Q4 results of banks indicate impressive credit growth and improving asset quality. So, if the market trend turns positive after the Fed decision, banks are likely to lead the uptrend,” Dr Vijayakumar added.

Britannia, ONGC, Powergrid, NTPC and Infosys were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, while Apollo Hospitals, Adani Ports, Hindalco, Titan and Bajaj Finserv were the top losers.

Sectoral indices

On the sectoral front, all indices were trading in the red. Nifty Healthcare Index and Nifty Consumer Durables were down over 2 per cent each.

Nifty Metal and Nifty Pharma were down nearly 2 per cent each. Nifty Realty and Nifty Financial Services were each down over 1 per cent, while Nifty Bank, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Oil & Gas were each trading nearly 1 per cent lower.

Broader indices

Broader indices were also trading in red. Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.61 per cent, while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 0.84 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 1.18 per cent, while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 0.77 per cent.