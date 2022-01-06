Sensex down 726 points intraday, Nifty below 17,800

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Benchmark indices were trading over 1 per cent lower during the afternoon on Thursday amid volatility.
The market opened on a negative note amid weak global cues as US Fed’s hawkish stance, rising US yield and volatile rupee impacted investor sentiments. Indices slumped further, trading lower during the afternoon, witnessing selling across multiple counters.
At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 59,496.74, down 726.41 points or 1.21 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 59,781.86 and a low of 59,290.58. The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,717.45, down 207.80 points or 1.16 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 17,797.95 and a low of 17,655.55.
Bharti Airtel, UPL, Bajaj Finance, Hindalco and Maruti were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Shree Cement, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, Ultratech Cement and HCL Tech were the top laggards.
The volatility index rose 5.06 per cent to 18.10, signaling caution among investors.
Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, “Details of the Fed minutes indicating earlier-than-expected policy normalisation led to sharp spike in the 10-year yield to 1.69 per cent and sell off in equity markets with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq losing 1.9 per cent and 3.3 per cent respectively. Now the market feels that the first rate hike may come in March itself. The sharp moves in the bond and stock markets is an indication of the volatility in store in 2022.”
“Here Q3 results, budget expectations and macro data are likely to influence the market in the coming days. Sectoral rotation in favour of financials, particularly leading banks, is a likely scenario in 2022. There are market signals and macro triggers favouring financials. So, market corrections may be used to buy high quality financials and large-cap IT. Cement prices and demand are firm indicating better prospects for the sector,” added Dr Vijayakumar.
On the sectoral front, all indices except Nifty Auto and Nifty Media were in the red.
Nifty Auto was up 0.19 per cent.
Nifty IT was down 1.64 per cent while Nifty Realty was down 1.98 per cent. Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Private Bank were down around 1 per cent each.
Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Oil & Gas were down over 0.6 per cent each. Nifty Healthcare Index was down 0.8 per cent. Nifty PSU Bank was down 0.40 per cent.
Broader indices were also in the red.
Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.23 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 0.40 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 0.41 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 0.12 per cent.
