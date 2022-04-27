Sensex down 736 points intraday, Nifty below 17,000

Benchmark indices were trading about 1 per cent lower during Wednesday afternoon.

Market started on a weak note amid weak global cues as investors remained concerned about slower global growth and aggressive monetary tightening by the US Fed. Indices extended losses in the first half and were trading lower during the afternoon amid broad-based selling.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 56,620.45, down 736.16 points or 1.28 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 57,079.03 and a low of 56,612.56. The Nifty 50 was trading at 16,969.95, down 230.85 points or 1.34 per cent, near the day’s low of 16,968.00. It recorded an intraday high of 17,110.70.

Only three stocks — Hero Motocorp, Asian Paints and Reliance — were trading in the green among the Nifty 50. Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Hindalco, Axis Bank and SBI Life were the top laggards.

The volatility index rose 10.77 per cent to 21.26, signalling caution among investors.

All in red

All sectoral indices were trading in the red.

Nifty PSU Bank was down over 2 per cent. Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Realty and Nifty Metal were each down nearly 2 per cent. Nifty Auto, Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Healthcare Index and Nifty Oil & Gas were each down over 1 per cent.

Broader market under pressure

Broader indices were also trading in the red.

Nifty Midcap 50 was down 1.58 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 1.33 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 1.41 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 1.42 per cent.