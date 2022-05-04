Sensex down 967 points intraday, Nifty slips below 16,800 post RBI announcement

The Indian equity market slipped further post the Reserve Bank of India’s announcement of interest rate hike on Wednesday.

Sensex and Nifty were down nearly 2 per cent intraday.

At 2:33 pm ,the BSE Sensex was trading at 56,008.94, down 967.05 points or 1.70 per cent, It recorded an intraday high of 57,184.21 and a low of 55,915.35. The Nifty 50 was trading at 16,786.65, down 282.45 points or 1.65 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 17,132.85 and a low of 16,751.35.

The volatility index was up nearly 8 per cent to 21.89.

The monetary policy committee on Wednesday unanimously voted to up the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.40 per cent while continuing with the accommodative policy stance, deciding to focus on calibrated withdrawal of liquidity accommodation amid concerns on the sharp uptick in inflation. The announcement comes ahead of the outcome of the US Federal Reserve Meeting.

Gainers and losers

Following the hike in repo rate, the standing deposit facility stands increased to 4.15 per cent (from 3.75 per cent) and the marginal standing facility to 4.65 per cent (from 4.25 per cent).

The Cash reserve ratio has been raised by 50 basis points from 4 per cent to 4.50 per cent.

Ajit Kabi, Banking Analyst at LKP Securities, said, “RBI has raised the repo rate by 40bps with immediate effect and CRR by 50bps by May 21, 2022. The rate hike was much-anticipated factoring rise in food and general inflation. The rate hike is likely to shrink liquidity in the economy overall. As far as the banks are concerned the cost of funds is likely to increase so does the cost of deposits. It may translate into NIMs pressure. However, a quick increase in MCLR may control the NIMs squeeze.”

ONGC, Britannia, Power Grid, Kotak Bank and Coal India were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Apollo Hospitals, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Titan were the top losers.

Sectoral and broader indices

All sectoral indices were trading in red amid across-the-board selling, with consumer durables, financials, auto, pharma and metals facing increased pressure.

Nifty Consumer Durables was down nearly 3 per cent while Nifty FMCG was down 1.5 per cent. Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Healthcare Index and Nifty Realty were down over 2 per cent each. Nifty Auto was down nealry 2 per cent. Nifty Bank was down 1.58 per cent while Nifty Private Bank was down 1.5 per cent.

Broader market also faced pressure with Nifty Midcap down 1.5 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 50 down over 1 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down nearly 2 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down over 1 per cent.