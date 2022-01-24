Sensex falls over 1,000 points intraday, Nifty slips below 17,400 amid heavy sell-off

Bears continued to maintain their grip on the market, with benchmark indices trading in deep red on Monday afternoon as the sell-off continued on Dalal Street.

The market opened on a weak note, tracking weak global cues. Indices slumped further in the first half, witnessing across the board selling. The broader market faced increased pressure with heavy selling in midcaps and smallcaps.

At 12:04 pm, the BSE was trading at 57,994.83, down 1042.35 points or 1.77 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 59,023.97 and a low of 57,941.86. The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,302.40, down 314.75 points or 1.79 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 17,599.40 and a low of 17,282.70.

The volatility index jumped 16.88 per cent to 22.08, signalling caution among investors.

Cipla, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank and Sun Pharma were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra, Titan, Hindalco and Bajaj Finance were the top laggards.

Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, “The trend in global stock markets has turned distinctly bearish. Last week S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 8 per cent and 15 per cent below their all time highs. The sell-off in tech stocks has been brutal last week. European stocks too turned bearish.”

“The heightened tensions in the Russia-Ukraine border is a major geopolitical concern.FIIs again turning big sellers is a major headwind. Investors have to move cautiously,” added Dr Vijayakumar

Amid concerns regarding monetary tightening, investors will be focusing on the US Federal Reserve’s meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday. Investors across the globe expect a clear signal from the central bank on its plan on interest rate hikes.

All in red

As the sell-off continued, all indices were in the red on the sectoral front, with realty, media, metals consumer durables and IT recording higher losses.

Nifty Realty was down nearly 5 per cent while Nifty Media was down over 4 per cent, Nifty Metal was down nearly 4 per cent. Nifty Consumer Durables was down over 3 per cent.

Nifty Realty was down nearly 3 per cent while Nifty Auto was trading over 2 per cent lower. Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Financial Services were down nearly 2 per cent each. Nifty Bank, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Oil & Gas were down more than 1 per cent each.

Broader market under pressure

Broader indices were also in the red.

Nifty Midcap 50 was down 3.32 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 4.07 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 3.14 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 4.05 per cent.