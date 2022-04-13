Sensex down over 200 pts intraday, Nifty below 17,500

Benchmark indices were trading lower amid volatility during the afternoon on Wednesday.

The market started off on a positive note, amid mixed global cues, and remained volatile in the first half. Indices were trading lower during the afternoon, dragged by financials and auto, tracking losses in heavyweights such as the HDFC twins.

The BSE Sensex was trading at 58,374.71, down 201.66 points or 0.34 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 59,003.82 and a low of 58,302.53. The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,481.60, down 48.70 points or 0.28 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 17,663.65 and a low of 17,457.40.

ONGC, Apollo Hospitals, UPL, JSW Steel and Sun Pharma were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Powergrid, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Maruti and Asian Paints were the top losers.

Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said, “There are strong market headwinds emerging for the near term. Inflation in the US at 8.5 per cent in March, dollar index above 100 and the imminent monetary tightening by Fed, which might lead to a recession, are negatives for global equity markets. In India, the March inflation print has come above estimates at 6.95 per cent. This will push up the 10-year yields. Since only some of these negatives are discounted by the market, there can be more selling, particularly from FIIs who have again turned big sellers.”

“Safety is now in segments that are unlikely to be impacted by inflation and potentially rising interest rates. Companies with high market share and pricing power will withstand the headwinds. It is also important to remember that in the early stage of inflation earnings of companies will go up,” said Dr Vijayakumar

On sectoral front

On the sectoral front, while financials, barring PSU Bank, and auto dragged, metals and oil & gas gained.

Nifty Oil & Gas was up 0.72 per cent while Nifty Metal was up 0.56 per cent. Nifty PSU Bank was up 0.53 per cent.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank and Nifty Private Bank were down 0.34 per cent each while Nifty Financial Services was down 0.56 per cent. Nifty Auto was down 0.76 per cent.

Broader indices

In the broader market, mid-caps faced pressure while small-caps managed to retain gains, outperforming the benchmarks.

Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.01 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.60 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 0.02 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.37 per cent.

The volatility index was up 0.81 per cent to 18.31.