Sensex down over 325 pts intraday, Nifty below 17,300

Benchmark indices were trading lower during the afternoon on Wednesday.

Market opened on a positive note amid positive global cues. However, indices turned volatile later in the first half and were trading lower during the afternoon, dragged by auto, banks, IT and FMCG.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 57,663.53, down 325.77 points or 0.56 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 58,416.56 and a low of 57,621.42. The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,234.90, down 80.60 points or 0.47 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 17,442.40 and a low of 17,215.20.

Dr Reddy’s, Divi’s Lab, Hindalco, JSW Steel and ITC were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Bharti Airtel, HDFC, Hero MotoCorp, Kotak Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were the top laggards.

‘Two significant trends’

Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said, “There are two significant trends in the market now. One, 17,000 Nifty has now become a strong technical support for the market. The sharp bounce from the 17,000 levels yesterday indicates that this is a strong support level now.”

Dr Vijayakumar further added that there is heavy delivery-based buying in high-quality stocks, indicating the return of risk-on in the market.”

However, there are major global concerns too that might impact equity markets, such as rising US 10-year yield.

“There is a concern that rising bond yields and a hawkish Fed might push the US economy into recession. There is logic in the argument that markets have not discounted the negative impact of the war, rising inflation and hawkish central banks. But bull markets are known to climb many walls of worries,” said Dr Vijayakumar.

Pharma, metals in focus

On the sectoral front, pharma, metals and oil & gas gained while financials, barring PSU Bank stocks, auto, IT and FMCG dragged.

Nifty Pharma was up over 1 per cent while Nifty Healthcare Index was up 0.86 per cent. Nifty Metal was up 0.45 per cent while Nifty Oil & Gas was up 0.32 per cent. Nifty PSU Bank was up 0.31 per cent.

Meanwhile Nifty Bank and Nifty Private Bank were down 0.43 per cent each. Nifty Financial Services was down 0.72 per cent. Nifty Auto, Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG were down 0.87 per cent, 0.31 per cent and 0.21 per cent, respectively.

Broader indices outperform

Broader indices managed to remain in the green, outperforming the benchmarks.

The Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.61 per cent while the Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.32 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.39 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.18 per cent.

The volatility index rose 3.32 per cent to 24.87.