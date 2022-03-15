Sensex down over 400 pts intraday, Nifty below 16,800

Benchmark indices were trading lower amid volatility during the afternoon on Tuesday.

The market started off on a weak note as investors await the outcome of the US Fed meet. Indices remained volatile in the first half. Indices were trading near the day’s low during the afternoon with metals, oil & gas and IT stocks leading the fall.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sense was trading at the day’s low of 56,068.87, down 417.15 points or 0.74 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 56,720.60. The Nifty 50 was trading at 16,746.00, down 125.30 points or 0.74 per cent, near the day’s low of .16,741.55. It recorded an intraday high of 16,927.75.

The volatility index rose 4.04 per cent to 26.72.

Tata Consumer, Maruti, M&M, Cipla and UPL were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while ONGC, Hindalco, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Coal India were the top laggards.

Investors are looking forward to the Fed outcome amid inflation concerns. If the Fed turns more hawkish with a rate hike higher than expectations on Wednesday, it can be a major headwind for equity markets across the globe, as per analysts. Rising 10-year US Treasury bond yields are another major negative..

Auto in focus, metals lose shine

On the sectoral front, all indices except Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Realty were in the green. Metals, oil & gas and IT stocks dragged the most.

Nifty Auto was up 0.95 per cent. Nifty Realty and Nifty FMCG were up 0.28 per cent and 0.27 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal was down 3.57 per cent. Nifty Oil & Gas was down nearly 2 per cent while Nifty IT was down 1.5 per cent.

Broader indices

The broader market also faced pressure.

The Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.21 per cent while the Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 0.46 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.03 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 0.19 per cent.