Sensex drops 359 points at closing, Nifty below 16,600

The benchmark indices closed lower amid volatility on Tuesday. The market failed to maintain the bullish momentum and started off on a weak note, tracking weak cues from the Asian markets. Indices extended losses during the closing hours, tracking fall in heavyweights such as Reliance and HDFC.

The BSE Sensex closed at 55,566.41, down 359.33 points or 0.64 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 55,925.62 and a low of 55,369.14. The Nifty 50 closed at 16,584.55, down 76.85 points or 0.46 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 16,690.75 and a low of 16,521.90.

Breadth remains positive

The market breadth remained positive with 1,764 stocks advancing on the BSE against 1,589 that declined while 124 remained unchanged. Furthermore, 11 stocks hit the upper circuit compared to the four stocks that were locked in the lower circuit. Besides, 73 stocks touched a 52-week high and 55 touched a 52-week low.

Investors are now awaiting GDP numbers for further cues. Inflation concerns and rise in oil prices continue to weigh on investor sentiments.

According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, “Domestic market failed to hold on to recovery mode as it was awaiting the release of Q4 GDP data. GDP is expected to register a slower growth rate of 4-4.2 per cent as the consumer spending and investments were hit by soaring inflation.”

“A hike in oil prices due to the EU’s ban on Russian oil imports would act as a headwind in taming global inflation. Changes in policy by central banks would be a major factor to be monitored in the coming days,” Nair further added.

ONGC, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Coal India and Tata Consumer were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Kotak Bank, Sun Pharma, HDFC, Reliance and Shree Cement were the top losers.

Metals, Realty, Auto in focus

On the sectoral front, while financials, pharma, consumer durables and oil & gas dragged, auto, metals and realty gained.

Nifty PSU Bank was down over 1 per cent. Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Consumer Durables and Nifty Oil & Gas were each down nearly 1 per cent. Nifty Pharma was down 0.53 per cent while Nifty Healthcare Index was down 0.30 per cent.

Meanwhile, Nifty Realty was up over 2 per cent while Nifty Metal was up over 1 per cent at closing. Nifty Auto was up 0.83 per cent.

Smallcaps in focus

Broader indices closed in the green, outperforming the benchmarks with smallcaps recording higher gains.

Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.33 per cent while the Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 1.35 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.49 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.68 per cent.

The volatility index rose 2.48 per cent to 20.48.