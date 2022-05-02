Sensex ends lower by 85 points, Nifty slips below 17,100 amid volatility

Mumbai, May 2 Benchmark indices closed marginally lower amid volatility on Monday.

Market opened on a negative note amid weak global cues and remained volatile through the day. Though off the day’s low, indices closed in the red, dragged by IT, consumer durables and auto.

The BSE Sensex closed at 56,975.99, down 84.88 points or 0.15 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 57,054.23 and a low of 56,412.62. The Nifty 50 closed at 17,069.10, down 33.45 points or 0.2 per cent, near the day’s high of 17,092.25. It recorded an intraday low of 16,917.25.

Over 2,200 stocks decline

The market breadth remained in favour of the decliners with 2,224 stocks declining on the BSE as against 1,239 that advanced while 181 remained unchanged. Furthermore, 11 stocks hit the upper circuit as compared to the seven stocks that were locked in the lower circuit. Besides, 120 stocks touched a 52-week high level and 45 touched a 52-week low.

The volatility index rose 4.46 per cent to 20.28, signalling caution among investors.

The market will remain closed on Tuesday on account of Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid).

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, “The recent hawkish turn by Fed has made investors extra cautious ahead of the upcoming Fed meeting triggering high volatility in the market. The rising dollar index, FII selling spree and elevated commodity prices further hammered the risk sentiment.”

“On the other hand, domestic numbers like GST collection, auto sales numbers and Manufacturing PMI for the month of April gave a sense of an improving economic outlook,” said Nair.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for April rose to 54.7 from 54 in March. However, not much change is seen on the jobs front. Also, price pressure has gone up.

S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP securities said, “Markets opened gap down on the back of weak global cues ahead of the FOMC meet but managed to recoup most of the losses as factory output for April improved sequentially amidst input cost inflation.”

“Banks led the recovery on expectations of higher credit growth this fiscal and the broader markets despite being a bit sluggish ahead of a trading holiday tomorrow witnessed accumulation in select pockets like standalone refineries and hospitality,” said Ranganathan.

IndusInd Bank, Coal India, Powergrid, Tata Steel and ITC were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Eicher Motor, Apollo Hospitals, Titan, Bajaj Auto and Wipro were the top losers.

Metals shine

On the sectoral front, while IT, consumer durables and auto dragged, metals and private bank stocks gained.

Nifty Consumer Durables closed over 2 per cent lower while Nifty IT was down 1.5 per cent. Nifty Auto closed over 1 per cent lower.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal and Nifty Private Bank were up 0.57 per cent and 0.48 per cent, respectively.

Broader indices underperform

Broader indices closed in the red, underperforming when compared to the benchmarks.

Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.60 per cent at closing, while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 1.75 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 0.47 per cent, while the S&P BSE SMallcap was down 0.87 per cent.