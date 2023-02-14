The domestic markets gained and moved up on Tuesday, tracking strong cues from global markets. Though retail inflation breached the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance band, it didn't dampen investors' sentiment on Tuesday.

Financial and IT stocks led the rally in the market. BSE Sensex went up 418.36 points to 60,850.20 and Nifty gained 105 points to 17,876.25 on Tuesday.

Among the most active stocks that gained were NFL, Mirza International, Aegis Logistics, Ratnamani and UPL. All Cargo, JP Power, Sparc, Eki Energy Services and Rattanindia Enterprises were among the laggards.

Shares of Adani Enterprises were down 4.64 per cent to ₹1,637.90, Adani Ports declined 0.89 per cent to ₹548.75, Adani Green lost 5 per cent to ₹653.65, while Adani Wilmar went down 5 per cent to ₹393.40 on Tuesday.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei surged 150 points, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 53 points, China's Shanghai went into negative territory, FTSE went up 8 points while S&P ASX surged 13 points on Tuesday morning.

In American markets, Dow Jones ended with 376 points, Nasdaq Composite went up 174 points, NYSE Composite gained 141 points while S&P/BMV jumped 569 points.