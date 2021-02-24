Sensex jumps over 200 point in early trade

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points in the opening session on Wednesday, tracking gains in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, despite weak trends in global markets.
The 30-share BSE index was trading 207 points, or 0.42 per cent, higher at 49,958.41.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was quoting 69.35 points, or 0.47 per cent, up at 14,777.15.
Axis Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, SBI, Reliance Industries, ONGC and UltraTech Cement.
On the other hand, TCS, PowerGrid, Infosys, HUL and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.
In the previous session, Sensex ended 7.09 points, or 0.01 per cent, higher at 49,751.41, and Nifty settled 32.10 points, or 0.22 per cent, up at 14,707.80.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth ₹1,569.04 crore on Tuesday, as per exchange data.
Domestic equities look to be good at the moment despite mixed cues from Asian markets, said Binod Modi, Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.
"FIIs turning net sellers for last two days can be a reason to worry in the near term. However, we continue to believe that FIIs flow should be favourable in the medium to long-term perspective as underlying strength of Indian equities remains intact," he added.
US equities witnessed a sharp reversal from initial losses and finished mostly higher as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell continued to sound dovish in his testimony.
Powell vowed to keep monetary policy accommodative and gave no indication that rising bond yields or possibility of higher inflation would make the Federal Reserve begin reining in its efforts to support the economy, Modi noted.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading on a negative note in mid-session deals.
Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.56 per cent lower at US dollar 64.12 per barrel.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
₹1548 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1535152015601575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
If you see garbage lying on the streets, remove it, says a dedicated plogger on a clean-up drive
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...