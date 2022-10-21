Equity benchmarks opened higher on Friday, as strong earnings reports, including from Axis Bank, helped resist the weakness in global markets on fears of the impact of aggressive rate hikes from central banks on economic growth and corporate results.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was 0.32 per cent higher at 17,619.65, while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.34 per cent at 59,406.65 in early trade. Both indexes were set to add to a five-session rally.

If the gains hold, the indexes will likely post their biggest weekly rise since late July, despite weak investor sentiment globally for risk assets.

Further aiding sentiment, foreign institutional investors bought a net ₹1,865 crore ($225.2 million) worth of equities on Thursday, while domestic investors sold net ₹887 crore worth of shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

Asian shares were down on Friday tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, while Treasury yields scaled 14-year highs as investors braced for expected aggressive rate hike from the European Central Bank next week, and the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England early next month.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.5 per cent

In early trade, the Nifty private sector and public sector bank indexes were among the top performers in early trade, rising over 0.7 per cent each.

Axis Bank surged as much as 6.5 per cent to hit a record high and was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index. The private lender reported a better-than-expected 70 per cent jump in second-quarter profit on Thursday.

Oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries, India's most valuable company, was up 0.2 per cent ahead of it quarterly earnings results later in the day.