Indian equity markets traded marginally higher on Thursday afternoon, with the Sensex and Nifty both showing modest gains. As of 1:15 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 81,030.96, up 125.66 points or 0.16 per cent from its opening level of 81,207.24. The NSE Nifty stood at 24,805.95, rising 35.75 points or 0.14 per cent from its opening of 24,863.40.

Grasim Industries emerged as the top gainer on the Nifty, surging 2.44 per cent to ₹2,750.35. Other notable gainers included Tata Consumer Products, up 2.13 per cent to ₹1,202.60, Bharti Airtel rising 1.62 per cent to ₹1,487.15, ICICI Bank advancing 1.37 per cent to ₹1,191, and Hero MotoCorp climbing 1.25 per cent to ₹5,351.

On the flip side, Mahindra & Mahindra led the losers, declining 1.26 per cent to ₹2,734.50. Tata Motors followed closely, dropping 1.25 per cent to ₹1,071.60. NTPC shed 1.23 per cent to trade at ₹403.90, while Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Hindalco Industries fell by 1.21 per cent and 1.17 per cent to ₹6,977 and ₹677.60, respectively.

The broader market showed a positive trend, with advances outnumbering declines. On the BSE, out of 3,987 stocks traded, 2,453 advanced, 1,401 declined, and 133 remained unchanged. The market depth was further underscored by 318 stocks reaching their 52-week highs, while only 13 touched their 52-week lows.

Circuit filters were triggered for several stocks, with 378 hitting the upper circuit and 177 touching the lower circuit limits.

As the trading session progresses towards close, market participants will watch for any momentum shifts and potential impacts from global cues.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit