Sensex, Nifty edge higher on pharma, consumer gains

Benchmark indices inched higher on Thursday, led by strength in consumer goods and pharmaceutical stocks, although fears that the US Federal Reserve would go for more aggressive rate hikes due to soaring inflation kept a lid on gains.

The NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.2 per cent at 16,004, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.18% to 53,607.90 in early trade.

US consumer prices accelerated in June, resulting in the largest annual increase in inflation in 40-1/2 years and cementing the case for the Fed to hike interest rates by 75 basis points later this month.

A stronger consumer inflation data earlier this week also boosted prospects of more rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India next month.

The rupee hit a record low for the fourth straight session against the dollar on more safe-haven flows into the greenback and outflows from domestic equities.

The Nifty pharma index rose one per cent, while the fast-moving consumer good index gained 0.6 per cent.