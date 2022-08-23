Sensex, Nifty edge up in volatile trade, metals gain

Domestic benchmark indices edged up marginally on Tuesday in choppy trade after a weak start, trailing rest of Asia.

The NSE Nifty 50 index opened down 0.7 per cent but recouped losses and was up 0.2 per cent at 17,529.4 in early trade, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.1 per cent to 58862.95.

The Nifty metal index was up 1 per cent, while IT stocks declined with the Nifty IT index down 1.3 per cent.

Asian stocks declined after a spike in European energy prices stoked recession fears. U.S. Treasury yields topped 3 per cent on Monday, aiding bearish sentiment.

"Early fall in other Asian indices could prompt investors to extend their profit-booking," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.