Indian shares edged up at open on Monday, lifted by gains in consumer good stocks, while Shree Cement plunged after a report said an income tax probe found tax evasion of ₹23,000 crore.

The blue-chip Nifty index was up 0.18 per cent at 18,699.5 as of 9:29 am IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.13 per cent to 63,062.74.

Shree Cement slumped as much as 10 per cent after a media publication’s report on tax evasion, following surveys by the income tax department in Rajasthan. The company said in a statement late Saturday that the survey was still going on.