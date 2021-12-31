Sensex, Nifty end a year full of milestones on a high note

The domestic market ended the last session of the year on a positive note with benchmark indices closing nearly 1 per cent higher on Friday.

Market opened on a positive note amid mixed global cues and extended gains through the day, led by metals and financials.

The BSE Sensex closed at 58,253.82, up 459.50 points or 0.80 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 58,409.30 and a low of 57,846.52. The Nifty 50 closed at 17,354.05, up 150.10 points or 0.87 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 17,400.80 and a low of 17,238.50.

Breadth remains positive

The market breadth remained positive with 2,437 stocks advancing on the BSE as against 953 that declined while 90 remained unchanged. Furthermore, 707 stocks hit the upper circuit as compared to the 108 stocks that were locked in the lower circuit. Besides, 430 stocks touched a 52-week high level and 19 touched a 52-week low.

The volatility index softened 2.06 per cent to 16..22.

Hindalco, Titan, Ultratech Cement, Tata Motors and Kotak Bank were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while NTPC, Cipla, Tech Mahindra, Powergrid and SBI Life were the top laggards.

All sectoral indices closed in the green with Nifty Metal up nearly 2 per cent. Nifty Auto, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Consumer Durables closed above 1.6 per cent while Nifty Bank, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Realty and Nifty Oil & Gas closed over 1 per cent higher.

The rally today was broad-based with midcap and smallcap indices gaining over 1 per cent. Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty Smallcap 50, the S&P BSE Midcap and the S&P BSE Smallcap, all closed over 1 per cent higher.

Year of milestones

It has been a year full of milestones for the domestic market with benchmark indices recording fresh lifetime highs with the S&P BSE Sensex crossing the 62k mark and the Nifty 50 above 18,400 in October owing to a rally driven by economic recovery post the pandemic induced slump. Despite recent concerns of the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus turning the market volatile towards year end, the domestic market has been on track for its best year since 2017.

Nifty 50 and the S&P BSE Sensex have recorded gains of over 20 per cent this year. All nine sectoral indices gained this year with Nifty Metal recording the highest gains of around 70 per cent during the year. The rally has remained broad-based with gains extended to midcaps and smallcaps.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "2021 witnessed strong recovery amid continuing challenges from subsequent variants and ended positive today. India outperformed most global peers supported by robust retail participation, economic recovery, vaccine coverage and rising appetite for Indian goods & services.”

“Despite lingering fears surrounding surging Omicron cases, the domestic market is expected to maintain its resilience supported by healthy long-term growth forecast & reforms undertaken," added Nair.

Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities said, “2021 has been a year of recovery, rehabilitation, and establishing a base for future growth. 2022 will be a little more volatile but will still be very good for equity investors in India. 2022 is very likely to be another year of good double-digit returns and continued wealth creation. Autos, Banks, and Capital goods, literally the A B C of equity markets, will be the most interesting sectors for 2022.”

According to Hemant Kanawala, Head – Equity, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, “India seems to have officially entered third COVID wave led by fast spreading Omicron variant, which could cause localised disruption across pockets in near term. While Omicron threat and liquidity withdrawal concerns have led to downside pressure on markets in near term, the earnings momentum has been strong and has provided downside protection, thus keeping markets range bound over last few weeks.”

“In near term, we expect these two opposing factors (liquidity withdrawal on the downside and earnings roll-over on the upside) to remain in play, with markets continuing to consolidate for some more time. Earnings performance would be a key trigger watched by market in near term,” Kanawala said.