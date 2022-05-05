Sensex, Nifty end flat amid volatility 

Benchmark indices closed flat amid volatility on Thursday. The market opened on a positive note, tracking global cues and extended gains in the first half amid broad-based buying. Volatility persisted in the second half, with indices surrendering all gains to close flat, witnessing selling pressure across multiple counters.

The BSE Sensex closed at 55,702.23, up 33.20 points or 0.06 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 56,566.80 and a low of 55,613.82. THe Nifty 50 closed at 16,682.65, up 5.05 points or 0.03 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 16,945.70 and a low of 16,651.85.

Breadth favours decliners

The market breadth remained positive with 1,817 stocks declining on the BSE against 1,527 that advanced while 117 remained unchanged. Furthermore, 14 stocks hit the upper circuit as compared to the five stocks that were locked in the lower circuit. Besides, 79 stocks touched a 52-week high level and 49 touched a 52-week low.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, “The fear of an aggressive rate hike by the Fed was the prime reason for global volatility during the past few days. Fed’s decision to remain less hawkish with a 50bps rate hike downplayed the investor’s worries, helping the global markets to rally. However, the domestic market trimmed its gains towards the end of the day following a sell-off in US futures’.’

Central banks hike rates

Investors remained concerned regarding high inflation and the potential impact of a high-interest rate on growth and corporate earnings.

After the Reserve Bank of India’s the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Wednesday unanimously voted to raise the policy repo rate by 40 basis points from 4 per cent to 4.40 per cent with immediate effect, the US Federal Reserve in a bid to curb the worst inflation in 40 years, raised its benchmark short-term rate by a half-percentage point Wednesday, in line with market expectations, it’s biggest interest-rate increase since 2000.

Niyati Khandelwal, Head, Sales & Trading, Institutional Equities, Yes Securities said, “Fed’s 50-basis point increase was widely expected given the building broad-based price pressure within the US economy. In fact, several market participants were factoring 75bps rate hike, so yesterday’s move was rather deemed to be less aggressive than expected.”

“Meanwhile, Fed also outlined a plan for tapering its asset purchases and balance sheet. The policy language emphasises containing inflation, which is leading to re-anchoring the yield trajectory. In terms of repercussions for EM economies, a hawkish Fed and rising global inflation narrative will compel central banks to persist with the normalisation of monetary policies. As a result, a higher cost of capital will somewhat dilute the earnings momentum in EM economies like India, where the impact of higher input costs and rising interest rates will likely be more palpable in Q2 FY23,” Khandelwal added.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said, markets settled almost unchanged in a volatile trading session, taking a breather after the sharp decline. The tone was upbeat in the beginning, in reaction to the US Fed meeting outcome, which came in line with the market expectations. However, the gains fizzled out as the session progressed.”

“With all the major events behind us, the focus would return to earnings and upcoming macroeconomic data,” said Mishra.

On a separate note, the services sector in India recorded strong growth in May as Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) surged to 57.9 in April as against 53.6 in March. This is the fastest expansion since November last. Further, the job scenario, too, improved in April.

Tech Mahindra, Hero Motocorp, Infosys, HCL Tech and Tata Steel were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while IndusInd Bank, Britannia, Sun Pharma, Tata Consumer and Nestle India were the top losers.

IT, metal, auto in focus

On the sectoral front, while IT, auto and metals gaiend focus, realty, pharma, banks and FMCG dragged.

Nifty IT closed over 2 per cent higher. Nifty Metal and Nifty Auto were up 0.62 per cent and 0.42 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile Nifty Realty closed Nearly 2 per cent lower. Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index were down 0.77 per cent and 0.84 per cent, respectively. Nifty PSU Bank was down 0.71 per cent while Nifty Private Bank was down 0.40 per cent. Nifty FMCG was down 0.57 per cent.

Broader indices

As for the broader indices, Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.48 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 0.50 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 0.21 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 0.32 per cent.

The volatility index softened 7.24 per cent to 20.29.