Sensex, Nifty ends marginally lower amid volatility 

Benchmark indices closed marginally lower amid volatility on Thursday.

Market opened on a positive note amid mixed global cues and remained volatile through the day as a decline in US futures and continued FII selling impacted investor sentiments. Indices closed lower, dragged largely by bank stocks. Indices were supported by gains in heavyweights such as HDFC and Reliance.

The BSE Sensex closed at 57,892.01, down 104.67 points or 0.18 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 58,346 and a low of 57,635.43. The Nifty 50 closed at 17,304.60, down 17.60 points or 0.1 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 17,442.90 and a low of 17,235.85.

Breadth favours decliners

The market breadth turned in favour of the decliners with 2,069 stocks ending lower on the BSE against 1,303 that advanced while 101 remained unchanged. Furthermore, 299 stocks hit the lower circuit compared to the 288 stocks that were locked in the upper circuit. Besides, 112 stocks touched a 52-week high level and 31 touched a 52-week low.

The volatility index rose 6.85 per cent to 22.01.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, “Domestic equities struggled to maintain stability given the uncertainties surrounding the geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine.”

“US futures declined following the release of the FOMC meeting minutes, where the Fed officials outlined plans for an interest rate hike and said that the unwind of the bond portfolio could be aggressive. Continued FII selling in the domestic market instilled cautiousness in investors,” added Nair.

Mitul Shah, Head Of Research at Reliance Securities said, “U.S. stock indices ended mixed post the release of the Fed minutes, after spiralling between highs and lows in the trading session. Geopolitical disturbances, added to the uncertainty in the markets. We expect volatility to persist in the markets till the announcement of first rate hike by Fed.”

Tata Consumer, HDFC, ONGC, Reliance and HDFC Life were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Ultratech Cement, IndusInd Bank and UPL were the top laggards.

Oil & gas in focus

On the sectoral front, all indices except Nifty Oil & Gas and Nifty FMCG closed in the red with financials and pharma facing increased pressure.

Nifty Oil & Gas was up 0.75 per cent at closing while Nifty FMCG was up 0.30 per cent.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty PSU Bank each closed over 1 per cent lower. Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index were down 0.75 per cent and 0.68 per cent, respectively. Nifty IT was down 0.48 per cent. Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Metal closed 0.37 per cent and 0.32 per cent lower, respectively.

Broader indices

Broader indices closed in the red. Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.35 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 1.08 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 0.22 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 0.67 per cent.