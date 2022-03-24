hamburger

Sensex, Nifty fall as crude prices jump; Zee Entertainment soars

Reuters | Bengaluru, March 24 | Updated on: Mar 24, 2022
Losses in heavyweight bank stocks also weighed on equities

NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.55 per cent to 17,151 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slid 0.60 per cent to 57,337.65

Key stock market indices fell on Thursday as crude prices surpassing $120 a barrel stoked high inflation worries, while shares of entertainment giant Zee jumped after its top investor said it won't pursue a shareholder meeting.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.55 per cent to 17,151 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slid 0.60 per cent to 57,337.65 by 9.19 am.

Oil futures extended gains on Thursday as concerns over disruptions to supply lingered.

Reuters also reported on Wednesday that India has frozen plans to allow local firms to list overseas, in a blow to foreign funds and stock exchanges.

In Mumbai trading, Zee Entertainment Enterprises soared 10 per cent after its top investor Invesco said it supports the company's merger with Sony's India unit and will not pursue a shareholder meeting.

Losses in heavyweight bank stocks also weighed on equities, with the Nifty Bank Index losing 1.32 per cent.

Private-sector lenders Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank were among the top percentage losers on the Nifty 50.

Published on March 24, 2022

