Sensex, Nifty gain as oil prices fall; banks, techs rise

Domestic benchmarks traded higher in early deals on Thursday after two straight sessions of losses, helped by gains in technology and bank stocks and a sharp fall in global oil prices.
The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.67 per cent at 17,741.95, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.7 per cent to 59,444.95 in early trade.
Asian stocks also gained, tracking a rally in US equities overnight, while oil prices tumbled to over seven-month lows on demand concerns following downbeat Chinese trade data.
India, the world's third-largest importer of oil, benefits from a fall in prices as it brings down imported inflation.
The Nifty IT index and the public sector bank index rose 1.3 per cent and 1.2 per cent, respectively.
Published on
September 08, 2022
