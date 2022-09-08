Sensex, Nifty gain as oil prices fall; banks, techs rise

Domestic benchmarks traded higher in early deals on Thursday after two straight sessions of losses, helped by gains in technology and bank stocks and a sharp fall in global oil prices.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.67 per cent at 17,741.95, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.7 per cent to 59,444.95 in early trade.

Asian stocks also gained, tracking a rally in US equities overnight, while oil prices tumbled to over seven-month lows on demand concerns following downbeat Chinese trade data.

India, the world's third-largest importer of oil, benefits from a fall in prices as it brings down imported inflation.

The Nifty IT index and the public sector bank index rose 1.3 per cent and 1.2 per cent, respectively.