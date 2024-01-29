Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded sharply on Monday, surging nearly 2 per cent, on heavy buying in Reliance Industries and a rally in Asian markets.

The BSE Sensex jumped 1,240.90 points or 1.76 per cent to settle at 71,941.57. During the day, it soared 1,309.55 points or 1.85 per cent to 72,010.22.

The Nifty climbed 385 points or 1.80 per cent to 21,737.60.

Among the Sensex firms, Reliance Industries jumped nearly 7 per cent, contributing the most to the rally in markets.

Tata Motors, Power Grid, Larsen and Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC, Titan and UltraTech Cement were the other major gainers.

ITC, Infosys, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong settled in the positive territory while Shanghai ended lower.

European markets were trading mostly lower. The US markets had ended on a mixed note on Friday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.18 per cent to $83.40 a barrel.

Markets were closed on Friday on account of Republic Day.

On Thursday, the BSE benchmark declined 359.64 points or 0.51 per cent to settle at 70,700.67 points while the Nifty fell 101.35 points or 0.47 per cent to 21,352.60 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹2,144.06 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.