Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat with negative bias

Thanks to a strong a pull back in the US markets overnight, the domestic equities are likely to open on a flat note. However, analysts expect the market to remain volatile and advise investors remain light on their holding, especially in F&O.

Indian equities have been witnessing wild swings for the last few days. However, a strong macro data, along with positive institutional flows provided support at lower levels, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

SGX Nifty at 17,580 (7.50 am) indicates a flat-to-negative opening for Nifty, as Nifty futures on Thursday closed at 17,592. In fact, Nifty futures has slipped over 40 points in the last 30 minutes.

Equities across Asia-Pacific region are mixed with major markets such as Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia are edging down. However, Chinese and Korean markets are up in early deal marginally. US stock futures too turned negative in early deal on Friday.

Too volatile to handle?

After touching the high of 18,000, the indices turned volatile, and witnessed a seesaw movement preplexing the market participants.

Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com, said: "the momentum readings on the daily chart have given a negative crossover which indicates we have already entered a corrective phase. There are two types of corrective phases, one is a price wise correction and other a time-wise correction and this seems to be a time-wise corrective phase as the index is trading within a broad range while focus is on stock specific momentum."

Hence, until the index surpasses the major hurdles of 17,800 and 18,000, "we are not out of the woods yet" and traders need to be stock-specific and look for momentum stocks, he added.

Fed and FPI flow

The foreign portfolio investors flow hinges on how aggressive the US Federal reserve would be on rate hike to tame inflation. They have turned net sellers on September 1. According to exchanges data, the FPIs offloaded shares worth ₹2,290 crore on September 1 after pumping in over ₹4,260 crore on Wedneday.

If the US economy remains resilient over the next few months, the fed-funds futures market might believe the Fed won’t be done tightening at the end of year, said Edward Moya, Senior Market Analyst, The Americas Oanda. "Markets might start pricing in a February rate hike as well, if pricing pressures don't show further signs of easing with the September 13th inflation report," he added.

Valuation concern

With Nifty-50 (17,542) at 19.6x forward P/E, valuations are expensive relative to: own-history, current bond yield, and MSCI-EM valuations, said Emkay Global Financial Services..

"Valuations face headwinds from FPI-outflow-risk (Fed's hawkishness/strong DXY) and potentially from higher-for-longer inflation in India as well as globally. Further, lower Q1FY23 GDP growth, further slowdown (moderating global growth), and incremental margin pressure in Q2 may post earnings risk," it added.

In the immediate term, markets may find support from softer crude/commodities (China slowdown and Covid shutdown) and news flow around inclusion of G-Secs in global bond indices. However, this may not last for long, Emkay Global cautioned.